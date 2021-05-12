BOURNE – Firefighters responded to and extinguished a boat fire early Wednesday afternoon. The vessel was in Squeteague Harbor. One person was on board the vessel who was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne firefighters respond to boat fire in Squeteague Harbor
May 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
