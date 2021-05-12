You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters respond to boat fire in Squeteague Harbor

Bourne firefighters respond to boat fire in Squeteague Harbor

May 12, 2021

BOURNE – Firefighters responded to and extinguished a boat fire early Wednesday afternoon. The vessel was in Squeteague Harbor. One person was on board the vessel who was evaluated for possible hypothermia. Further details were not immediately available.

