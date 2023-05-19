WAREHAM – An outside fire reportedly extended to the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews restaurant at the Wareham Crossings plaza on Cranberry Highway. The fire was reported sometime before 5 PM. A Bourne engine responded to cover the Wareham fire station. The extent of damage to the restaurant appeared to be minor. There were no reports of injuries.
Bourne firefighters respond to cover Wareham station during restaurant fire
May 19, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
