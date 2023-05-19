You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne firefighters respond to cover Wareham station during restaurant fire

Bourne firefighters respond to cover Wareham station during restaurant fire

May 19, 2023

WAREHAM – An outside fire reportedly extended to the Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews restaurant at the Wareham Crossings plaza on Cranberry Highway. The fire was reported sometime before 5 PM. A Bourne engine responded to cover the Wareham fire station. The extent of damage to the restaurant appeared to be minor. There were no reports of injuries.

