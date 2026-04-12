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Bourne firefighters respond to fire at laundromat

April 12, 2026

BOURNE – Fire was reported at the Speedwash Laundromat at 267 Main Street in Bourne shortly before 2:30 PM Sunday. Initial reports said a dryer caught fire but crews continued to investigate smoke in the building which includes living units above the laundry. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

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