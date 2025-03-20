Bourne High School evacuated after smoke odor noted in auditorium

BOURNE – The Bourne High School was evacuated shortly after 8 AM Thursday after reports of a burning odor in the auditorium. Fire officials traced the problem to a rooftop ventilation unit. A power surge may have contributed to the situation and firefighters checked the other units in the school as a precaution. Eversource was reporting 765 customers without power in Bourne. Bourne Police reported a primary power line was down in area of Waterhouse Road, adding there were no traffic concerns. Power disruptions are occurring in the area. The students were moved to the Bourne Middle School while the situation was mitigated.

A short time later fire units were called to investigate a possible gas leak in the area of the downed power line.