Bourne man sentenced to eight years in prison for child pornography offenses



BOSTON, MA – A Bourne man was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Boston for receiving and possessing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and for violating his terms of supervised release.

Bryan C. Mileikis, 37, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani to eight years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution for the CSAM case. In addition, Mileikis received a two-year concurrent sentence for being found in violation of his supervised release on two prior unrelated federal armed bank robbery convictions. In October 2023, Mileikis pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Mileikis was identified as the owner of a Kik Messenger account distributing CSAM online. A search of Mileikis’ Bourne residence in June 2019 resulted in the seizure of his iPhone. A forensic examination of the cell phone was conducted which revealed approximately 156 images and 22 videos depicting CSAM. Mileikis’ CSAM collection recovered from his cell phone consisted of prepubescent and pubescent minors and included children ranging in age from approximately one year old to approximately 17 years old and included both minor girls and boys. The CSAM files included sexual abuse of minor children by adults. At the time of the offense, Mileikis was on federal supervised release for two armed bank robbery convictions for which he was sentenced to 110 months in prison.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy; Michael J. Krol, Special Agent in Charge of the Homeland Security Investigations in Boston; Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Boston Division; and Bourne Police Chief Brandon Esip made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Suzanne Sullivan Jacobus of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.

