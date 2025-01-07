BOURNE – Bourne Police are so very proud to announce the promotion of Joshua Parsons to the rank of Sergeant. He was sworn in during a ceremony at the Bourne Police Department Monday afternoon with his wife pinning the new badge on him. Congrats Josh!
Bourne officer promoted to Sergeant
January 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
