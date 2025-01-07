You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne officer promoted to Sergeant

Bourne officer promoted to Sergeant

January 7, 2025



BOURNE – Bourne Police are so very proud to announce the promotion of Joshua Parsons to the rank of Sergeant. He was sworn in during a ceremony at the Bourne Police Department Monday afternoon with his wife pinning the new badge on him. Congrats Josh!

