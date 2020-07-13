Bourne Police advise of MassDOT detours on Route 25

BOURNE – Bourne Police report that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has notified them that they are closing certain Route 25 exit ramps this week during the below dates and times. These ramps are the ramps closest to the Bourne Bridge (Exit 3), and the next ramp, which is in Wareham (Exit 2).

In some circumstances the detours are extensive and could add approx. 15-20 minutes to your travel time. We are just passing this information on so that we can at least try and alert as many residents as possible to avoid this area if they can. The work zone will be staffed by the State Police. If anyone has any further questions, please contact the Mass. DOT office in Taunton directly. Please don’t ask police any particular ramp questions, because the below is the actual information we received.

MassDOT is currently scheduled to close the following ramps on the following days next week:

• 7/13-14/2020 (8PM to 5 AM) – Closing the Exit 2 Off Ramp and On Ramp on Route 25 Westbound in Wareham for paving operations.

• 7/14-15/2020 (8PM to 5AM) – Closing the Exit 3 Off Ramp on Route 25 Eastbound in Bourne for milling operations.

• 7/15-16/2020 (8PM to 5AM) – Closing the Exit 3 On Ramp on Route 25 Eastbound in Bourne for milling operations.

• 7/15-16/2020 (8PM to 5AM) – Closing the Exit 2 Off Ramp on Route 25 Westbound in Wareham for paving operations.

• 7/16-17/2020 (8PM to 5AM) – Closing the Exit 3 Off Ramp on Route 25 Westbound in Bourne for milling operations.

Bourne Police will have message boards out to warn motorist of these ramp closures.