Bourne Police and Bourne Public Schools officials warn of suspicious driver that approached student at bus stop



BOURNE – Chief Brandon M. Esip and Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou report that the Bourne Police Department is investigating after a suspicious driver approached a student after school at a bus stop last week and offered the student a ride.

The incident occurred at approximately 3:35 p.m., on Friday, June 9, in the area of Brady Road and Clapp Lane after the student had been dropped off by the bus. The student did not get into the vehicle.

The vehicle was a maroon 2020-2023 Nissan Sentra and was driven by a older white male with gray hair and a plaid shirt.

Bourne Police are actively investigating this incident. There is no other information indicating criminal intent. However, the department is attempting to identify the operator. Anyone with information about this incident or who notices any suspicious activity along the bus routes are asked to call Bourne Police at 508-759-4420. Bourne Police officers will have an increased presence along all bus routes for the remainder of the school year.

Chief Esip and Superintendent Quinlan-Zhou would like to offer the following safety tips for parents from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children’s KidSmartz program.