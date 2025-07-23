BOURNE – Bourne Police and fire responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire in the area of Old Plymouth Road and Coachman’s Lane late Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN
Bourne Police and Fire respond to fully involved pickup truck fire
July 23, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
