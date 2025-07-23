You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police and Fire respond to fully involved pickup truck fire

Bourne Police and Fire respond to fully involved pickup truck fire

July 23, 2025



BOURNE – Bourne Police and fire responded to a fully engulfed vehicle fire in the area of Old Plymouth Road and Coachman’s Lane late Wednesday afternoon. The vehicle was unoccupied and no injuries were reported.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 