Bourne Police announce 3 retirements, promotion



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: During a ceremony at the Bourne Police Department, over 75 years of service to the Town of Bourne was celebrated when the careers of three retirees, Sgt Mike Mulligan, Sgt Tim Derby, and Lt. John Stowe were celebrated. All three retirees were presented with commendations from the Bourne Selectboard and Rep Steve Xiarhos.



Also during the ceremony, Daniel Cox was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. Lieutenant Cox had his badge pinned on him by his wife and will be serving as the department’s Operations Lieutenant.

I am very proud of these officers that have dedicated their lives to serve our community and am excited for what the future holds with Lt. Cox in his new role!

Thank you to all those that attended the ceremony, including members of the Selectboard, Rep. Steve Xiarhos, Clerk Barry Johnson, the Town Administrator, members of the Fire Department and Police Department, former members of the department and other town staff.

Photos by Bourne Police/CWN