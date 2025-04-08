Bourne Police announce promotions



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Another momentous day on Monday for the Bourne Police Department as Detective Ryan Sweeney was promoted to Police Sergeant today at a ceremony in the Bourne PD Training room. Ryan had previously served in the Detective Unit has excelled at tenaciously investigating crimes and closing out even the toughest cases.

Today also marked a new milestone in the career of Sgt Connor McAnaugh as he took over supervision of the department’s Detectives Unit as its Detective Sergeant. Detective Sgt McAnaugh was previously a School Resource Officer prior to becoming a patrol supervisor and assisting with supervising our Field Training Program.

And in a historic first for the Bourne PD, on Friday, March 28th, the department held its first ever virtual promotional ceremony, as Officer Vincent Pizzi took the oath of office as he was sworn in from an undisclosed location serving our great country overseas. We look forward to Sgt Pizzi assuming his duties upon his safe return home.