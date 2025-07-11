Bourne Police arrest local man in three separate incidents including two alleged open & gross lewdness counts-he already had an open case for same charge

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Bourne Police recently investigated 3 separate incidents involving the same suspect. On June 27 at approximately 11:20 pm, a male suspect unlawfully gained entry to Keystone Place assisted living in Buzzards Bay. The male fled when confronted by staff. On June 28 at approximately 1:00 am, the same male approached an unsuspecting female parked in a vehicle at the Sagamore Beach Commuter Lot. The male exposed himself to the female and started masturbating. On June 30 at approximately 3:00 am, the same male approached a different unsuspecting female in Sagamore Beach Commuter Lot and committed the same act. In both instances, police were called and the suspect fled.

Bourne Police officers and detectives identified the male as 24-year-old Christopher Zarella of Sagamore Beach. On July 10, an arrest warrant was sought and granted for 2 counts of Open and Gross Lewdness and 1 count of Breaking & Entering to a Building Nighttime. Officers placed Zarella unnder arrest and transported him to Falmouth District Court. In addition to these charges, Zarella has an open case in Barnstable District Court for Open and Gross Lewdness. Despite the seriousness of the charges, Zarella was released from court on Personal Recognizance bail. A request to revoke his bail on the open case was denied by the court.

While the department does not generally post names and photos of those we arrest, we do share this information when there is a concern for public safety. We are releasing this limited information to make the public aware of the circumstances surrounding these cases. If anyone has more information related to these cases, please contact the Detective Division at 508-759-4420 ext. 2001. While investigators determined there was probable cause to arrest, ZARELLA is presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.