Bourne Police investigate head-in crash on Head of the Bay Road

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on Head of the Bay Road south of Bournedale Road sometime before 4 PM Wednesday. One person was transported to a hospital, a second was treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.
January 28, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
