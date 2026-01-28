You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police investigate head-in crash on Head of the Bay Road

Bourne Police investigate head-in crash on Head of the Bay Road

January 28, 2026

BOURNE – A head-on crash was reported on Head of the Bay Road south of Bournedale Road sometime before 4 PM Wednesday. One person was transported to a hospital, a second was treated and released at the scene. Bourne Police are investigating the crash which reduced traffic to one lane in both directions.




