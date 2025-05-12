Bourne Police investigating after Jeep crashes into trees Sunday evening



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 09:52 PM, Bourne Police and Fire responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle crash in the area of 40 Clay Pond Road. The initial reports indicated a small SUV driven by a juvenile female was traveling east on Clay Pond Road when it left the roadway, struck several bushes, a fence, and a large tree before coming to rest in the side yard of a residence. The female operator was transported to an area hospital with apparent minor injuries.



Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

The crash is still under investigation by the Bourne Police Department and no further information is being release at this time.Photos by Bourne Police/CWN