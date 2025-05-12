You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police investigating after Jeep crashes into trees Sunday evening

May 12, 2025


BOURNEFrom Bourne Police: At approximately 09:52 PM, Bourne Police and Fire responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle crash in the area of 40 Clay Pond Road. The initial reports indicated a small SUV driven by a juvenile female was traveling east on Clay Pond Road when it left the roadway, struck several bushes, a fence, and a large tree before coming to rest in the side yard of a residence. The female operator was transported to an area hospital with apparent minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation by the Bourne Police Department and no further information is being release at this time.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN
