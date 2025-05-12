BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 09:52 PM, Bourne Police and Fire responded to multiple calls reporting a vehicle crash in the area of 40 Clay Pond Road. The initial reports indicated a small SUV driven by a juvenile female was traveling east on Clay Pond Road when it left the roadway, struck several bushes, a fence, and a large tree before coming to rest in the side yard of a residence. The female operator was transported to an area hospital with apparent minor injuries.
Bourne Police investigating after Jeep crashes into trees Sunday evening
May 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
