Bourne Police investigating crash on Route 6/28 bypass

Bourne Police investigating crash on Route 6/28 bypass

August 9, 2025



BOURNE – Bourne Police report that they are investigating a motor vehicle crash on the Route 6/28 Bypass. There were no injuries. A traffic light was damaged and MassDOT is enroute to make repairs. Motorists should expect significant additional delays in the area.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

