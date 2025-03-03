You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police investigating rollover crash

BOURNE – Bourne Police are investigating a rollover crash. The collision happened on Church Lane by the sharp bend in the road about 9:45 AM. The driver was evaluated at the scene. Further details were not immediately available.

