BOURNE – Bourne Police are investigating a reported stabbing Thursday evening. The victim was reportedly stabbed in the face about 9:30 PM at a residence on Wallace Avenue in Buzzards Bay. Bourne rescuers transported the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne Police investigating stabbing
May 12, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Gino Cappelletti, Who Scored 1st Points in AFL History, Dies
- Dennis Voters Elect New Alongside Old Faces
- Wequassett Resort and Golf Club Sold to New York Investor
- Rabies Vaccine Baits to be Distributed in Harwich
- US Overdose Deaths Hit Record 107,000 Last Year, CDC Says
- Creeping COVID-19 Cases Result in Few Schools Mask Mandates
- Falmouth Town Manager Declines to Resign at Select Board’s Request
- Provincetown Voters OK Funding for Police Station, Cannery Wharf Projects
- Habitat Cape Cod Receives Grant from the Harwich Fund
- Dennis Police Holding Meet-and-Greet with Mental Health Task Force
- Pandemic Gets Tougher to Track as COVID Testing Plunges
- Biden Signs Ukraine Bill, Seeks $40B Aid, in Putin Rejoinder
- Harwich Looking to Expand Accessibility of Town Meeting