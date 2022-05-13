You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne Police investigating stabbing

Bourne Police investigating stabbing

May 12, 2022

BOURNE – Bourne Police are investigating a reported stabbing Thursday evening. The victim was reportedly stabbed in the face about 9:30 PM at a residence on Wallace Avenue in Buzzards Bay. Bourne rescuers transported the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

