Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, we have found sufficient evidence to support submitting charges for Terroristic Threats against the individual involved.

While we can not provide additional details about the investigation at this time to protect the integrity of the case, please be assured that our department and officers will always do what is necessary to make the safety of students, teachers, and staff within our school system a top priority. This includes seeking charges when threats are made that cause anxiety, unrest, fear, or personal discomfort to others.

We continue to work closely with Bourne Public Schools for the shared goal of school safety and are lucky to have such a great partnership with them. We encourage parents and caregivers to discuss with their children the proper way of reporting concerning behavior immediately to school staff or law enforcement. Sharing this information quickly with authorities is the best way to help ensure a swift and proper response to the concerns.