Bourne Police release results of investigation into larceny from Bourne Fire Department



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: On Thursday, March 14, 2024, at approximately 2:45 PM, Bourne Police Detectives, along with Detectives from the Falmouth Police Department, responded to an address in Falmouth, MA with a Warrant authorizing the arrest of Sean F. Feeney Jr (37). The arrest warrant was issued after an investigation by the Bourne Police Department determined that Mr. Feeney, who was the Town of Bourne’s Facility Manager at the time, moved a box of fireworks that had been secured at the Fire Department Headquarters and later removed them from the building without permission or legal authority. The investigation also determined that steps were taken by Mr. Feeney to alter security footage of the incident and otherwise impede the police investigation. Based upon the evidence uncovered during the investigation, Falmouth District Court issued a Warrant of Apprehension for Mr. Feeney for the charges of:

1. Larceny from a Building (Felony)

2. Withholding Evidence from an Official Proceeding (Felony)

3. Unlawful Possession of Fireworks (Misdemeanor)

Mr. Feeney was arrested based upon this warrant and taken into custody by the Bourne Police Department without incident and will be arraigned at Falmouth District Court.

The Bourne Police Department would like to thank all agencies that assisted with this investigation, including the Bourne Fire Department, Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and the Falmouth Police Department.

The Bourne Police Department investigation remains ongoing and additional details will not be able to be released at this time.