Bourne Police report car vs teenager on bicycle



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: At approximately 5:22 PM Sunday, Officers from the Bourne Police Department responded to the intersection of Main Street and Academy Drive for a reported motor vehicle accident involving a bicyclist.

Officers arrived on scene and discovered a 13-year-old juvenile with minor injuries, being tended to by her parents. Officers determined that a gray Audi MDX had been traveling WB on Main St and had a green light as it approached the intersection of Main St and Academy Dr. The juvenile female, rode her bicycle across Main St directly in front of the Acura and was struck by it. The vehicle had minor damage and was able to be driven away under its own power. None of the occupants of the Acura sustained any injuries and remained on scene. The juvenile female was transported to a hospital for an evaluation, accompanied by her mother.