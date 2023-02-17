Bourne Police report progress on solving rash of car B*Es



BOURNE – From Bourne Police: Detective Sergeant Dan Cox, his team of detectives, and other officers have been hard at work investigating the numerous vehicle B&Es that have occurred recently.

Chief Esip is proud to announce that the investigation has resulted in numerous items being recovered and the department will be filing the following charges against the suspect:

7 counts of B&E to a Vehicle in Nighttime for Felony

9 counts of Larceny under $1,200

The suspect is currently in custody for unrelated charges. The individual’s identity is not being released at this time to protect the integrity of the case as it progresses through the court process. Owners of any recovered property will be notified and advised as to when those items may be able to be returned.

Thank-you to everyone from the community that submitted tips and videos to our department.

Please remember that the department always recommends to lock your doors to your vehicles and remove any valuables when possible.