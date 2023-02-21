Bourne Police searching for missing person in area of Cape Cod Canal

BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department is actively searching for a possible missing person in the area of the Bourne Bridge recreational area parking lot on the Cape Side.

Matthew Chamberlain, a 60-year-old white male from Locust Valley, New York is believed to have parked his truck in the parking lot last evening accompanied by his two dogs. The Bourne Police Department had received a call regarding the wet dogs running around the parked truck. No owner could be located and the dogs were brought in for their safety. As Bourne police officers continued to gather information earlier today from family, officers learned that the dog’s owner may be prone to wandering and may be lost due to medical conditions.

The US Army Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard were contacted to search the waterways and the Cape Cod Law Enforcement Council Search & Rescue team was contacted to search the heavily wooded areas surrounding the parking lot.

Anyone with information about Chamberlain’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bourne Police at 508-759-4451.