BOURNE – The Bourne Police Department is currently attempting to locate Amy L. Anderson who was recently reported as missing by her family. Amy’s vehicle was located today in Cathedral Ledge State Park in New Hampshire. Authorities in New Hampshire are aware and are looking. If you have recently spoken to Amy, or know off her current location, please call Bourne Police Dispatch at (508) 759-4451.
Bourne Police searching for missing woman, car found in NH
August 5, 2023
