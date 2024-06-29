Bourne Police Sergeant Michael Mulligan retires after 23 years

BOURNE – After 23 years of dedicated and honorable service to the department and Town of Bourne, Sgt Michael Mulligan completed his final shift with the department. Sgt Mulligan is retiring after providing years of steadfast supervision and emotional and moral support to all that work in the department. He trained nearly every supervisor in the department, including myself, and was friendly, fair, and caring with the way he dealt with the public and encouraged the officers that truly worked FOR him.

Sgt Mulligan, after your years of honorable service to the town and your fellow officers, you can stand tall knowing your leadership has left an imprint with the those you have encountered. Enjoy your retirement and be proud that your BPD family will follow in your footsteps every day into the future. Sincerely, your friend, Chief Esip.

