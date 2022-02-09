Bourne Police Sergeant retires after 33 years



BOURNE – It is with great pride and honor that the Bourne Police Department celebrated Sergeant Kenneth Gelson’s last day working with the department after serving the Town of Bourne for 33 years.

Sergeant Gelson rose through the ranks, working as a Patrol Officer and Detective before being promoted to Sergeant, where he led officers on the midnight shift. Sergeant Gelson had the distinction of serving under the direction of six different Police Chiefs and is the second of three generations of Gelson’s to dedicate their lives to the protection of our great community. Sergeant Gelson worked along-side his father and would later welcome his son into the department several years ago. Kenny always had his consistent style of supervising which truly had the best interest of his officers and the town as his priority.

Bourne Police thank the Gelson family for “loaning” Kenny to us and the community for so many years and wish him success and happiness in his upcoming retirement.