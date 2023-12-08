Bourne Police warn of ongoing scams



BOURNE – Bourne Police report that it’s unfortunate that there are people that thrive off the trusting nature of others. We want to warn our community of a scam many of you are probably aware of, but that has unfortunately affected our residents.

Let me first start with: You will never be contacted by the courts, police, FBI, CIA, utility company, or any other legitimate company and asked to provide money to prevent harm or imprisonment of you or a family member. Hang up the phone, do not pass go, do not give anyone your hard earned money.

Second, a legitimate organization will never cold call you and ask you to provide them large sums of cash or gift cards.

Before giving anyone your hard earned money, please hang up the phone and verify the information being relayed to you by contacting the police or by contacting the legitimate customer service number for the company that is supposedly calling you (not the number provided on the caller ID or by the caller).

DO NOT TRUST CALLER IDS. Phone numbers and caller IDs are easily spoofed. Do not trust the sound of the voice on the call. Some scammers have been able to successfully use AI to mimic the sound of a person’s voice.

The scam that has unfortunately hit our community recently involved a call with a person crying on the phone. When the victim answers the phone and offers up a possible name of the caller, the caller indicates they are that person and then another person gets on the phone. That person then claims to be associated with the courts and that the caller was involved in an accident that injured a pregnant woman. The new caller demands cash be paid to prevent legal problems. They arrange to have someone pick up the cash payment. After that payment is made, they call back attempting to obtain more money until the victim realizes it is a scam.

Our Detective Division is actively investigating this case and any other scam that is brought to our attention.

Please share this information with your family or friends. These scammers rely on the good nature of people and the natural intent for people to desire to avoid being in legal trouble. They only need to be successful with one attempt. Unfortunately, once a person becomes a victim of these scams, their information is shared with other scammers who also target the person.