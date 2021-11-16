Bourne Public Schools investigate after students discover bullet on school bus

BOURNE – Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou reports that the Bourne Public Schools investigated after a single .22 caliber round was found on a school bus this morning.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a small group of Bournedale Elementary School students discovered the round on the floor of a school bus. A student handed it to the bus driver as the bus pulled into the school, and the driver then reported it to administrators. The district immediately began an investigation with the assistance of the Bourne Police Department.

Parents later notified the district that an elementary school student had brought a spent shell casing on the bus this morning. It has been determined that the shell casing caused no threat to anyone in the district.

The bus transports both middle/high school and Bournedale Elementary students throughout the day. Middle and high school students had already been dropped off by the bus earlier in the morning.

School administrators reviewed video footage from the bus and interviewed all students who rode that bus this morning. No further items were discovered and there was no threat posed to students or staff. The Bourne Public Schools takes all incidents like this very seriously and followed its established policies and procedures.

There was no disruption to the school day as part of the investigation.

“I want to praise the students who did the right thing by immediately reporting the round to the bus driver this morning,” Superintendent Quinlan-Zhou said. “I also want to thank the Bourne Police Department for their quick response. Our School Resource Officer Connor McAnaugh worked with us from the very beginning of the investigation and BPD officers were quick to respond and assisted throughout. We are grateful for our strong partnership with our local law enforcement.”

