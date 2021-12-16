Bourne Public Schools investigate threat made by Student

BOURNE – Superintendent Kerri Anne Quinlan-Zhou reports that the Bourne Public Schools, in conjunction with the Bourne Police Department, investigated a threat made by a student in the district earlier today.

At approximately 4 a.m. this morning, the school was notified by Bourne Police that a Bourne Middle School student was allegedly recorded making a statement regarding potentially harming others at school.

The Bourne Public Schools, consistent with its policies, investigated the matter thoroughly, in conjunction with the Bourne Police Department.

There was no change in the school day, and classes continued on their normal schedule.

“I would like to reassure the entire school community that there is no active threat or danger to our school community. We have seen similar incidents throughout the region in recent weeks, and we will continue to take these incidents seriously,” Superintendent Quinlan-Zhou said.

“I also want to thank the Bourne Police Department for its constant support in keeping our schools safe and secure.”