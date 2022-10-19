BOURNE – Bourne rescuers were called to a possible construction accident Wednesday morning. Crews were called to Shore Road in Monument Beach where a person reportedly had a finger at least partially amputated. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne rescuers respond to reported finger amputation
October 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Holiday Mail Deadlines for Service Members Announced
- Mashpee Voters Approve Water Quality Articles, Postpone Boat Ban
- Road Work on East Bay Road in Osterville
- Dennis Receives Grant to Support Senior Mental Health
- Community Health Center Highlights New Falmouth Pharmacy
- Herring River Restoration Project Kicks Off this Season
- Galibois Picks Up Endorsements From Cyr, Moran
- Weather Causes Delay in Sandwich Road Work
- Science Institution’s Housing List Now Closed to Public
- Early Voting to Begin to Statewide October 22
- Barnstable’s Broken Vault Not an Issue for November Election
- Boat Ramp Stormwater Plans Open for Public Review
- Xiarhos Endorses Higgins for DA