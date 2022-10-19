You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne rescuers respond to reported finger amputation

Bourne rescuers respond to reported finger amputation

October 19, 2022

BOURNE – Bourne rescuers were called to a possible construction accident Wednesday morning. Crews were called to Shore Road in Monument Beach where a person reportedly had a finger at least partially amputated. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 