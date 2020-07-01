You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bourne VFW to conduct a Buddy Poppy donation drive through on Saturday



July 1, 2020

BOURNE – Aptucxet Post 5988 – Veterans of Foreign Wars in Bourne Village will be conducting a Buddy Poppy donation  “Drive-Through” on Saturday, July 4.  The event will go from 10:00 a.m. to at least 2:00 p.m.  at the Parking Lot of the Post located at 180 Shore Road in Bourne Village.  Be sure to bring your COVID mask.

The Buddy Poppy is a small red flower, symbolic of the blood shed in World War I by millions of Allied Soldiers in defense of freedom.  Today, VFW Posts accept donations for the Poppies to raise money to help Veterans of all wars.  If any questions about the drive please contact Senior Vice Commander Dave Neal at 508-364-5898.

