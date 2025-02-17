Bourne woman facing firearm, larceny from vehicle charges in Wareham

WAREHAM – On February 16, 2025, officers assigned to the Patrol Division were dispatched to Stop and Shop located at 2991 Cranberry Highway, for a report of suspicious female “pulling” car doors that were parked in the parking lot. Officers identified the female as, Cassandra Lewandowski, 34, of Bourne, MA. As the officers were investigating the incident Lewandowski discarded a loaded firearm during her interaction with officers. Lewandowski was immediately placed in custody without incident, and officers immediately secured the firearm.

As officers investigated further it was learned that Lewandowski stole items out of an unsecured vehicle that was parked in the parking lot.

Lewandowski was charged with various firearm charges, B&E to a motor vehicle, and larceny offenses.

Lewandowski is currently being held on bail and will be arraigned at the Wareham 4th District Court on February 18, 2025.

Chief Walter Correia Jr. praised the collaborative effort between the employee at Stop and Shop who reported the incident to police, and the officers involved who acted quickly in taking a firearm off the streets of Wareham, MA.