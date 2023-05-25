You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck, car collide in Bourne

Box truck, car collide in Bourne

May 25, 2023

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A box truck and car collided in Bourne sometime before 12:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Scenic Highway, State Highway and Church Lane. One person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area until the truck could be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause off the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 