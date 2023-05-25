BOURNE – A box truck and car collided in Bourne sometime before 12:30 PM Thursday. The crash happened at the intersection of Scenic Highway, State Highway and Church Lane. One person was treated and released at the scene. Traffic was tied up in the area until the truck could be towed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause off the crash.
Box truck, car collide in Bourne
May 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Trump, DeSantis Rivalry Intensifies as Florida Governor Enters 2024 Presidential Race
- Recent Shark Attacks Worry U.S. Beach-Goers, Yet Experts Say They’re Very Rare
- Overnight Ocean Street Detours in Hyannis Begin May 30
- Barnstable County Highlights Mental Health Awareness for Youths
- Officials Urge Grilling Safety as Memorial Day Approaches
- Mass Department of Transportation Gets Reimbursement for Covid Precaution Costs
- Mass. to Compete for Federal Clean Energy Grants
- Tina Turner Dies at 83
- Joint Base Officials Hopeful on Gun Range Despite EPA Opposition
- Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod Names New Director of Resource Development
- Osterville Urgent Care Site Re-Opens Wednesday
- Public Urged to Report Shark Sightings This Summer
- $1.25M from MassHealth Aims to Help Older Adults with Coverage