FALMOUTH – A car and box truck collided in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Edgerton Road. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.
Box truck, car collide in Falmouth
November 12, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
