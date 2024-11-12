You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck, car collide in Falmouth

Box truck, car collide in Falmouth

November 12, 2024

FALMOUTH – A car and box truck collided in Falmouth sometime after 10:30 AM Tuesday. The crash happened on North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) at Edgerton Road. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 