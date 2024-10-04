SANDWICH – A box truck reportedly caught fire on Route 6 in Sandwich about noon Friday. The incident happened westbound near the Quaker Meetinghouse Road exit. The flames extended to some trees on the road side. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the right lane was blocked.
Box truck fire spreads to brush on Route 6 in Sandwich
October 4, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
