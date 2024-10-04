You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck fire spreads to brush on Route 6 in Sandwich

Box truck fire spreads to brush on Route 6 in Sandwich

October 4, 2024

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A box truck reportedly caught fire on Route 6 in Sandwich about noon Friday. The incident happened westbound near the Quaker Meetinghouse Road exit. The flames extended to some trees on the road side. No injuries were reported. Traffic delays were likely in the area as the right lane was blocked.

