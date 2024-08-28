HARWICH – A box truck reportedly struck a building in Harwich late Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Harwichport Resort Club at 558 Route 28. The vehicle reportedly struck an overhang of the building. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was requested to check the damage. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was then requested to shore up the building.
Box truck hits building in Harwich
August 28, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
