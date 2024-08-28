You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck hits building in Harwich

August 28, 2024

HARWICH – A box truck reportedly struck a building in Harwich late Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the Harwichport Resort Club at 558 Route 28. The vehicle reportedly struck an overhang of the building. No injuries were reported. A building inspector was requested to check the damage. The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team (BCTRT) was then requested to shore up the building.

