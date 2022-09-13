You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Box truck overturns in Falmouth

Box truck overturns in Falmouth

September 13, 2022

FALMOUTH – A box truck overturned in Falmouth sometime before 10 AM Tuesday. The incident happened on Old Homestead Lane, apparently after the truck snagged some overhead power lines. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escape any serious injuries. Falmouth Police are investigating the crash.

