SANDWICH – A box truck an a van collided in Sandwich around 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound west of Route 130 (Exit 59). No serious injuries were reported but traffic was delayed in the area until the vehicles were towed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Box truck, van collide on Route 6 in Sandwich
August 6, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
