Box truck, van collide on Route 6 in Sandwich

August 6, 2024

SANDWICH – A box truck an a van collided in Sandwich around 4 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Route 6 westbound west of Route 130 (Exit 59). No serious injuries were reported but traffic was delayed in the area until the vehicles were towed. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

