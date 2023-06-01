BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Fire and Rescue officials were called to the scene of a reported industrial accident shortly after 9 AM Thursday. The incident is at 53 Thornton Drive in the industrial park. It was not immediately clear which business was involved. Three people were injured with one being transported to Cape Cod Hospital under a trauma alert.
CWN will bring you further details as we get them.
Breaking: 3 injured, 1 seriously in industrial accident in Barnstable
June 1, 2023
