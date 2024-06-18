Breaking: 911 outages reported, people urged to call business lines for emergencies

CAPE COD – A statewide 911 outage is being reported due to a server error. In case of Emergencies please call the business lines as follows:
Provincetown 508-487-1212
Truro 508-487-8730
Wellfleet 508-349-2100
Eastham 508-255-0551
Orleans 508-255-0117
Brewster 508-896-7011
Harwich 508-430-7541
Chatham 508-945-1213
Dennis 508-394-1315
Yarmouth 508-775-0445
Barnstable 508-775-0387 or 508-775-0812
Mashpee 508 539-1454
Sandwich 508-888-1212
Bourne 508-759-4453
Falmouth 774-255-4527 or 508-548-1212
Mass State Police posted the following statement:
The State 911 Department is experiencing a technical issue affecting public safety answering points (PSAPs) across the State. If you need State Police assistance, please call one of the following regional dispatches:
Northshore: 978-538-6180
Western Massachusetts: 413-587-5700
Franklin County: 413-625-8326 or 413-625-8468
Western Worcester County: 508-867-5181 or 508-309-5350
Worcester County: 508-829-8420
South Coast, Cape & Islands: 508-397-3192
Greater Boston: 617-946-3080
Logan Airport: 617-568-7301
Metrowest: 508-820-2121
We will provide further updates when 911 service is restored.