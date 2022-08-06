HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a double stabbing. It happened shortly after 10 AM Saturday at a residence on Compass Circle. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital by Hyannis ambulances with unknown injuries. A crime scene has been established at the location.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.
Barnstable Police investigating double stabbing in Hyannis
August 6, 2022
