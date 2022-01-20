New details: Shooting incident prompts Barnstable Police to issue a shelter in place for a section of Hyannis near the Cape Cod Mall

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police was requesting residents shelter in place just south of the Cape Cod Mall between Bearse’s Way to Barnstable Road around 7 PM Wednesday. People were asked to remain inside an interior room in your home, away from any windows. Police were to issue an all clear message by reverse 911 when the emergency had ended.

Barnstable Police report that on Wednesday at approximately 6:21 ON, officers responded to the area of Quaker Road for a reported gunshot wound. The 32-year-old male victim had left the scene prior to officers arrival, however was later located at Cape Cod Hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The Barnstable Police issued a “Shelter In Place” order at the outset of this incident, however it was lifted shortly after as the scene was secured and the investigation revealed that this appears to be an isolated incident. The Barnstable Police Department would like to thank the community for their patience and cooperation during the shelter in place order. This incident remains under investigation by the Barnstable Police evening shift and the Detective Unit.

CWN will bring you further details as as we get them.