BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police responded to the area of the Dollar Tree store at the Festival Plaza off Route 132 for a reported stabbing about 12:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a suspect was detained at the scene. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Breaking: Barnstable Police respond to stabbing scene at Festival Plaza
November 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
