Breaking: Barnstable Police respond to stabbing scene at Festival Plaza

November 7, 2024



BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police responded to the area of the Dollar Tree store at the Festival Plaza off Route 132 for a reported stabbing about 12:30 PM Thursday. According to reports, a suspect was detained at the scene. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

CWN is checking with Barnstable Police for further details.

