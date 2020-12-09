You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Bicyclist struck, critically injured in Hyannis

Bicyclist struck, critically injured in Hyannis

December 9, 2020

Jane Sheehy Emplit/CWN

HYANNIS – A bicyclist was struck by a car in Hyannis sometime after 4:30 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) near Walton Avenue. The victim was rushed to Cape Cod Hospital in critical condition. A second ambulance was called to evaluate the occupants of the car who stayed at the scene. Route 28 was closed in the area and traffic was being detoured. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the crash. The road reopened about 7:30 PM.

