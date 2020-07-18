Video report: Body discovered at Scusset Beach

SANDWICH – A body was reportedly discovered at Scusset Beach around 10:30 AM Saturday morning. The body was found in the water near the end of the Breakwater. Sandwich Police and Fire along with Mass State Police and Mass Environmental Police were on the scene. Eyewitnesses told CWN it appeared the body may have been in the water for some time.

CWN is checking with the District Attorney’s office and we will bring you further details as we get them.

sa071820 Scusset Beach body found from Cape Wide News LLC on Vimeo.