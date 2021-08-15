Box truck crashes into building in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A box truck reportedly crashed into a building at the intersection of North Falmouth Highway (Route 28A) and County Road sometime after 9:30 PM. The truck was reportedly halfway into the Exit Cape Realty building and firefighters had to extricate the driver of the Stop & Shop box truck. He was reportedly not seriously injured. The business was closed at the time of the crash. A building inspector was called to check the integrity of the building. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.