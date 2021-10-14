Breaking: Box truck rollover with serious injuries at rotary on Cape side of Bourne Bridge

BOURNE – A box truck rolled on its side at the rotary on the Cape side of the Bourne Bridge by the State Police rotary sometime after 11 AM. A Bourne fire unit happened upon the scene just after the crash happened. Two people had to be extricated from the wreckage. A MedFlight helicopter was initially summoned but later cancelled. Traffic was heavily tied up in the area. Mass State Police will investigate the cause of the crash.

A short time later, a vehicle struck a retaining wall by the intersection of State Road (Route 3A) and Scenic Highway. The driver was transported to a hospital for evaluation.