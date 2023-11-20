You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Broken gas line prompts evacuations in Hyannis

Broken gas line prompts evacuations in Hyannis

November 20, 2023

HYANNIS – A broken gas line prompted evacuations in Hyannis. Shortly before 1 PM Monday. The incident was reported at 11 Enterprise Road off Bearses Way. Businesses in the area were evacuated until National Grid could arrive and mitigate the situation. Enterprise Road was closed in thw area. By 1:30 PM, the leak had been stopped. Further details were not immediately available.

