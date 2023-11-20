HYANNIS – A broken gas line prompted evacuations in Hyannis. Shortly before 1 PM Monday. The incident was reported at 11 Enterprise Road off Bearses Way. Businesses in the area were evacuated until National Grid could arrive and mitigate the situation. Enterprise Road was closed in thw area. By 1:30 PM, the leak had been stopped. Further details were not immediately available.
Broken gas line prompts evacuations in Hyannis
November 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
