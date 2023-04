WAREHAM – For the second time in as many days, a brush fire has closed a major southeastern Massachusetts highway. Thursday afternoon, Wareham firefighters were called twice to I-495 in the area of Route 58 for extensive brush burning along the highway. Officials ordered the highway closed while the fire was doused. Motorists should expect delays in the area and seek alternate routes.

Wednesday afternoon a section of Route 3 in Plymouth was closed due to a brush fire along that highway.