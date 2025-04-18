You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brush fire threatens structures in Eastham

Brush fire threatens structures in Eastham

April 18, 2025

EASTHAM – A fast moving brush fire broke out in Eastham about 12:30 PM Friday. The fire was reported along Bayberry and Cranberry Lanes near Cole Beach. Firefighters were racing to protect structures in the area. According to reports about an acre was burning. Shortly after 1 PM, the fire was reported contained. Two people were evaluated for smoke inhalation.

About 2:30 PM, Eastham units responded to a reported out of control brush fire near the 7-Eleven on State Highway. Crews were able to wet down the area.

CWN will bring you further details as we get them.

