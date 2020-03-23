DENNIS PORT – A car reportedly crashed into the side of the Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Route 28 in Dennis Port shortly before 9:30 AM Monday morning. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the damage.
CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.
Breaking: Car crashes into Dennis Port pharmacy
March 23, 2020
DENNIS PORT – A car reportedly crashed into the side of the Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Route 28 in Dennis Port shortly before 9:30 AM Monday morning. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the damage.
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- NCH Calling on Physicians to Be Part of Reserve Staff
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Seeking Homemade Masks
- Red Cross Continues to Seek Blood Donations During Pandemic
- Nominations for Woman of the Year Now Being Accepted
- Congressman Kennedy Suspending Campaign in Response to Virus
- Barnstable Orders Personal Care Businesses to Close
- Straightway Improvements in Hyannis Beginning Today
- Soup Bowls for Hunger Event Postponed
- Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offers Emotional Health Tips For Virus Coping
- YMCA to Provide Childcare Options for Healthcare Workers Impacted by COVID-19
- Massachusetts Reports 3 Virus Deaths, Bringing Total to 5
- Brewster and Chatham’s First Corona Cases Confirmed
- UPDATE: First Positive COVID-19 Case on Nantucket Confirmed, Stay at Home Order to be Enacted