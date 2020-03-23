You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Breaking: Car crashes into Dennis Port pharmacy

March 23, 2020

DENNIS PORT – A car reportedly crashed into the side of the Walgreen’s Pharmacy on Route 28 in Dennis Port shortly before 9:30 AM Monday morning. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated. A building inspector was called to check the damage.
CWN has a crew on the way to the scene and we’ll have further coverage shortly.

